Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PDD stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,841,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,518. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,595,000 after buying an additional 1,987,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,384,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,289,000 after acquiring an additional 348,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth $962,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 899.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,526,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

