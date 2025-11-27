Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91.

On Saturday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78.

On Monday, October 6th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77.

On Monday, September 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24.

On Monday, September 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,180,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $691.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.84.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,212,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,990,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on META. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

