Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.08 and last traded at C$52.54, with a volume of 1877220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.24.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

