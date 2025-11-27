Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,437,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,703. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,695,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.