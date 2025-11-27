KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin Palleiko Sells 10,940 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $147,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 416,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,742.05. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 1,928,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,997. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $712.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

