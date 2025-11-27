Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $487,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 325,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,993.56. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

