Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EchoStar stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. 2,125,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. EchoStar’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in EchoStar by 23.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In other news, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $3,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $127,838.25. This trade represents a 96.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $17,625,721.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 376,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392,256.75. The trade was a 38.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 482,740 shares of company stock worth $37,448,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

