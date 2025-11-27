YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4,982.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OARK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,750. YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Shares of YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

