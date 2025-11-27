Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,668. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

