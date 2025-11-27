Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3860, but opened at $6.7050. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.7050, with a volume of 516 shares.

Sino Land Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.