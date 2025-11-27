Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3860, but opened at $6.7050. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.7050, with a volume of 516 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
Sino Land Company Profile
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.
