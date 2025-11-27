Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kenvue stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,262,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,120,752. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,543,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 25.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

