Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8301 and last traded at $0.8480. 1,992,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,169,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8899.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $106,779.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 866,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,004.10. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,475.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at $642,550.82. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,746 shares of company stock worth $310,004. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $25,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 350.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 237,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

