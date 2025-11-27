Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

