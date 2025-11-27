Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.01 and last traded at $86.2655. 137,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 426,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bae Systems

Bae Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bae Systems in the third quarter worth about $5,531,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Bae Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Bae Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.