Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 4.0% increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DIVD stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

