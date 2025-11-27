YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4,728.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PYPY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 27,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,245. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

