Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

TSE PET traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.60. 169,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,835. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.85.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$289.46 million for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 100.39%. Analysts forecast that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

