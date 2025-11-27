Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3582 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 122.2% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of QQQY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,328. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
