DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 91750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
DeepMarkit Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
