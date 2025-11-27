DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 91750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.