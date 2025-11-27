REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.23

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 1.2282 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 82,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,653. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

Institutional Trading of REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Free Report) by 275.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in crypto-related and digital payment solutions stocks selected from the index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions.

