Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 11, with a volume of 83883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.

Beowulf Mining Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.48.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (2.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.