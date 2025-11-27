Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 103,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 361,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
