Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT):

11/25/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/20/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – Corcept Therapeutics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,781,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,638,959.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,778.63. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 263,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

