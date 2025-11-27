ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 31.4% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) dropped 31.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 and last traded at GBX 6.70. Approximately 26,827,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 7,979,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.
ImmuPharma Trading Up 8.8%
The firm has a market cap of £37.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.87.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
