Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Shares of HBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 389,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,486. Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15.

Tidal Trust II – Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Hilton Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds issued by Business Development Companies classified as corporates.

