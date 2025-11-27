Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of HBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 389,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,486. Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15.
About Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.