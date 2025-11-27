easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $6.3850. easyjet shares last traded at $6.3850, with a volume of 740 shares.

easyjet Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

easyjet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

