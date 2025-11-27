Cerillion’s (CER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 2,000 price target on the stock.

CER has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.

CER opened at GBX 1,358 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.13. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,453.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,526.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 56.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cerillion had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Cerillion will post 53.0708661 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Dickson sold 4,055 shares of Cerillion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,405, for a total transaction of £56,972.75. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

