Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 1st

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, December 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, November 30th.

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $973.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.13%.

WHLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

