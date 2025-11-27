The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 3,714 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,965 price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,655.80.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 3.0%

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,726 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,911.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,874.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,462 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,369.96.

In related news, insider Neil Eady bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,773 per share, for a total transaction of £49,992.25. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.