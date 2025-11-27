Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.98. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.60) by $10.80. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

