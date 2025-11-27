Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of FTDR opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Boston Partners lifted its position in Frontdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,891,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 685,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 390,434 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 968,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

