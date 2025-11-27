Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth about $391,000.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
