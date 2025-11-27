Citigroup Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Chewy Stock Up 2.2%

Chewy stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $74,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,423.44. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock worth $903,696. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

