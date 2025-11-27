Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Receives $72.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.9375.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.44 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.