Persimmon (LON:PSN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,446 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,573 to GBX 1,530 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,801 to GBX 1,790 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,470.14.

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,301.50 on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,210.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total transaction of £80,805.56. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

