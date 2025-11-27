MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives $19.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.9375.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.66 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $319,296.33. Following the sale, the director owned 12,141 shares in the company, valued at $186,849.99. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 104.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.