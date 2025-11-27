S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 29.

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 16.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 15.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.11.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09. Insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

