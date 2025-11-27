Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIA. CIBC raised Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.42.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA stock opened at C$20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.60. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 212.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

Featured Articles

