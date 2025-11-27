JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target to $12.00

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ardent Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ardent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ardent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health

Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.44. Ardent Health has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ardent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the first quarter worth about $2,327,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 368.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ardent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.