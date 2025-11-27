Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $9.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.7778.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,628.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 234,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 220,777 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 133.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $392.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.77 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

