Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALHC. KeyCorp raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 362,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,797,237 shares in the company, valued at $29,492,659.17. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,582,116 shares of company stock valued at $122,276,938. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 2,294,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,941,000 after buying an additional 1,295,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 173.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,039,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 1,293,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 61.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

