Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of C$178.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.