Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.25.

TSE HWX opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.13. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.15.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of C$178.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

