Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 330 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 421 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 317.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.38. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 219.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 319.40.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

