Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/25/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

10/9/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.75 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

9/27/2025 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,599.18. This represents a 15.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

