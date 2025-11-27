Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,061,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 3,680,764 shares.The stock last traded at $48.68 and had previously closed at $48.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Amrize Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Jaime Hill bought 4,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,539.69. This represents a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,223,200. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

