Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) was down 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 and last traded at GBX 112. Approximately 2,088,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average daily volume of 152,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.
Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The company has a market cap of £36.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.55.
Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile
Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jersey Oil and Gas
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.