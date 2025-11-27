Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 4,151 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $51.11.

Trend Micro Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

