Head-To-Head Comparison: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Abrdn and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Abrdn alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abrdn N/A N/A N/A X Financial 22.75% 24.56% 14.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abrdn and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abrdn 0 1 0 0 2.00 X Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. X Financial pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Abrdn has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abrdn and X Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abrdn $1.75 billion 2.70 $302.86 million N/A N/A X Financial $804.43 million 0.37 $210.97 million $5.66 1.27

Abrdn has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X Financial beats Abrdn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.