Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 and last traded at GBX 122, with a volume of 174746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.

Springfield Properties Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of £144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 12.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Sandy Adam sold 1,000,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £1,150,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,767,899 shares of company stock valued at $204,099,981. 24.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

