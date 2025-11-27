Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on October 31st.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Humana Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,885. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.19 and its 200 day moving average is $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.94.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Humana by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

